Jama Pitman Sells 1,407 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $16,912.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,361.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

