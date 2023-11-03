Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Barclays

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.12.

SAIA opened at $377.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.19. Saia has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

