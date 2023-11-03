Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

NWL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

