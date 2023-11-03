Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of MEOH opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Methanex has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

