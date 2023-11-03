Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
