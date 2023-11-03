Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

