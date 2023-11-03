Insider Buying: Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) CFO Purchases $40,740.00 in Stock

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bank First Stock Up 1.5 %
BFC stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $839.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.32.
Bank First Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
