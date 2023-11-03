Insider Buying: Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) CFO Purchases $40,740.00 in Stock

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank First Stock Up 1.5 %

BFC stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $839.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

About Bank First

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.