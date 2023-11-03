Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Acquires $60,360.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.33 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $725.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

