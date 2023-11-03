Insider Buying: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Purchases $102,018.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

