OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.42.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

