Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

