Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

