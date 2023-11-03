Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.