Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) vs. Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Critical Contrast

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Madison County Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp 11.69% 4.48% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $22.95 million 2.46 $7.70 million N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp $14.98 million 1.86 $2.48 million $0.74 14.80

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

