RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.51.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.