Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

