Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.