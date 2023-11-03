Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SASR opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $981.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

