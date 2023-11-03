Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

