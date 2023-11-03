StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.03.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.