StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.03.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

