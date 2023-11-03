Barrington Research Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FORR opened at $22.98 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 224.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

