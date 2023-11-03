Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $69.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

