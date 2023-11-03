Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.94.

PSX opened at $118.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

