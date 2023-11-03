CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $63.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $53.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.