COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 3.2 %

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -219.23%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.