Raymond James Cuts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $23.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

