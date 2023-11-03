Jonestrading Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $21.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOFree Report) had its price target reduced by Jonestrading from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of CTO opened at $16.66 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 943,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after buying an additional 469,774 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

