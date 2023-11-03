TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.80.

Separately, HSBC raised TDCX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

TDCX Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $688.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. TDCX has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $126.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDCX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TDCX by 1,120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TDCX by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

