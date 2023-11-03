Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 67.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 46,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

