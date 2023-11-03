Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

MBIN opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,810.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.