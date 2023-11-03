JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.