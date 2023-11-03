Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NatWest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,937 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NatWest Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 1,014,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,251,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
