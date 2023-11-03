Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NatWest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.33.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NWG stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,937 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NatWest Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 1,014,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,251,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.