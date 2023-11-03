First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$40.00.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$15.72 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.