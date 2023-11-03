Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.23.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $229.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average is $227.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.