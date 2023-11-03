Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.