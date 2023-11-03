U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.8 %
USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
