U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 126.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

