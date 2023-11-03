T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.45.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,805,000 after buying an additional 231,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

