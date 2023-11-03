VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 8,620.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

