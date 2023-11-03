Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.65.

TTWO stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

