Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $136.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

In related news, insider Dennis L. Anderson II sold 5,379 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $577,005.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,238.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis L. Anderson II sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $577,005.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,238.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $3,749,832. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

