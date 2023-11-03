StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

