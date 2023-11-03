Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

