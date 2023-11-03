Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BBGI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
