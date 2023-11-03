Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of TEX opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

