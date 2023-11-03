SVB Leerink Downgrades 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

TSVT opened at $2.32 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 122.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp acquired 86,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,646,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,502 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

