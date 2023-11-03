Scotiabank Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$44.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
FN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.50.
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.70 million. Equities analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.7938596 earnings per share for the current year.
First National Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 296,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
