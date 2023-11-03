Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.17.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $79.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 628,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

