Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $2.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.38%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.6% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

