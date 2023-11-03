WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEX. TheStreet cut WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.54.

NYSE:WEX opened at $172.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.72. WEX has a 52 week low of $148.82 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

