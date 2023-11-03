Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $130.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $128.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.