West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. CSFB upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded West Fraser Timber from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

