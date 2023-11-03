Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALRS. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.