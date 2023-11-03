Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.31.
Amedisys Stock Performance
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amedisys
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amedisys by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Amedisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 2,744.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
